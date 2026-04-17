Mumbai: BMC Chief Ashwini Bhide Orders KEM Hospital Overhaul, Pushes HMIS And Advanced Healthcare Facilities

BMC Commissioner Ashwini Bhide reviews KEM Hospital, focusing on digital systems, infrastructure upgrades, and patient care improvements | File Photo

Mumbai, April 17: Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide has directed the administration of King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital, Parel, to strengthen healthcare delivery through effective implementation of the Hospital Management Information System (HMIS) and expansion of advanced medical facilities.

Bhide visited the hospital on Friday—her first visit after taking charge as Commissioner of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. During the visit, she emphasised the need for a technology-driven, patient-friendly system to ensure quicker access to treatment and government healthcare schemes. She instructed department heads to actively use HMIS dashboards for monitoring patient data, medical reports, and service delivery.

Focus on infrastructure upgrades and capacity expansion

Reviewing ongoing projects and infrastructure upgrades, Bhide stressed the importance of enhancing hospital capacity, including increasing bed strength and upgrading facilities across departments. She also called for better integration of central and state health schemes to ensure timely benefits for patients.

Robotic surgery proposal and operational improvements

A key highlight of the visit was the proposal to introduce multi-specialty robotic surgery facilities through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

She also suggested co-locating critical services such as operation theatres and diagnostic labs to reduce patient waiting time, and exploring underground spaces for housing heavy equipment like MRI and CT scan machines.

Reducing burden through decentralised care

To address the growing patient load at KEM Hospital, Bhide directed officials to strengthen nearby healthcare centres and suburban hospitals so they can handle primary care cases. This, she said, would help ease pressure on major hospitals and enable them to focus on critical treatments.

She further recommended reviving a patient referral linkage system between major and suburban hospitals to ensure better distribution of cases and more efficient healthcare delivery across Mumbai.

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Review meeting attended by senior officials

The review meeting was attended by senior officials, including Deputy Commissioner (Public Health) Sharad Ughade and Dean Dr Sangeeta Rawat, along with heads of various departments.

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