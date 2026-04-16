Automated Balance Chair: Indigenous ₹25 Lakh Device Offers Drug-Free Vertigo Treatment, Unveiled At Mumbai's KEM Hospital

Doctor demonstrate an indigenous automated chair at KEM Hospital designed to diagnose and treat vertigo with precision | File Photo

Mumbai, April 16: Patients suffering from vertigo may soon find relief without the need for prolonged medication or repeated hospital visits. A doctor from Ahmedabad has developed an automated balance chair designed for the diagnosis and treatment of dizziness and vertigo.

The innovation was explained during a session held at Seth G.S. Medical College and KEM Hospital, Parel, attended by Dean Dr. Sangeeta Ravat.

Device unveiled at KEM Hospital

The programme marked the unveiling of the Automated Balance Chair for Dizziness, aimed at improving the evaluation and management of vertigo and balance disorders.

Innovation driven by medical and engineering expertise

The device has been conceptualised and developed by Dr. Vinod Khandhar, a senior ENT surgeon, in collaboration with his software engineer brother—highlighting a blend of clinical expertise and engineering innovation.

The chair is designed to assist ENT specialists and neurologists in diagnosing and treating vestibular disorders with greater precision and efficiency.

Focus on indigenous healthcare solutions

Speaking at the event, Dr. Ravat stressed the importance of indigenous innovations in strengthening India’s healthcare ecosystem. She noted that the initiative aligns with the vision of the Make in India campaign, promoting locally developed and scalable solutions to real-world medical challenges.

Advanced features and functionality

Dr. Khandhar explained that the chair is a fully automated, motorised diagnostic and therapeutic system, evolved from his earlier manually operated and patented model. Over a decade of use, he identified limitations in manual precision and transformed it into a computer-controlled device.

The chair integrates a Video Nystagmography (VNG) camera to track eye movements and detect abnormalities in the inner ear balance canals. With precise automated positioning, it can perform multiple diagnostic tests and deliver targeted treatment.

Drug-free treatment and affordability

He added that the innovation enables drug-free treatment of vertigo by repositioning inner ear debris through programmed motion sequences, often resolving symptoms within a few sessions. The device combines diagnostic and therapeutic capabilities at a lower cost, improving accessibility for Indian healthcare settings.

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According to Dr. Khandhar, around 70% of people experience vertigo at least once in their lifetime, with nearly 5% requiring medical treatment.

The automated chair is priced at around Rs 25 lakh, significantly lower than comparable imported systems costing up to Rs 1.5 crore, while offering additional integrated features.

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