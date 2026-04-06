Mumbai Medical Miracle: KEM Hospital Saves 600-Gram Premature Baby After 4-Month NICU Battle

KEM Hospital achieves a medical milestone by saving a 600-gram premature baby after prolonged NICU care | File Photo

Mumbai, April 6: In a remarkable display of medical excellence and perseverance, KEM Hospital in Parel has successfully saved a critically premature baby born at just 600 grams—an achievement that underscores the strength of public healthcare in India.

After an intense four-month fight for survival in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), the baby girl was discharged in stable condition, weighing a healthy 3.5 kilograms.

Critical complications at birth

Born at only 25 weeks of gestation, the infant faced life-threatening complications from the very beginning. Severe respiratory distress required prolonged ventilator support, while a complex intestinal condition necessitated surgery. The baby also battled sepsis, a serious infection that often proves fatal in such fragile cases.

Medical team’s intensive effort

According to hospital dean Dr. Sangeeta Rawat, the case was among the most challenging due to the baby’s extremely low birth weight and underdeveloped organs. “Managing such cases requires constant monitoring, precision treatment, and unwavering dedication,” she noted.

A specialised NICU team comprising Dr. Anita Hari Balakrishnan, Dr. Umesh Sharma, Dr. Abhilasha Gupta, Dr. Muthu Vijayanathan, and Dr. Shweta Mhatre worked tirelessly to stabilise and nurture the infant. Their coordinated efforts, combined with advanced medical care and round-the-clock nursing support, gradually improved the baby’s condition.

A milestone in neonatal care

Medical experts highlight that saving infants weighing between 400 to 700 grams is considered a significant milestone worldwide. This success not only reinforces KEM Hospital’s reputation as a leading public medical institution but also sends a powerful message: world-class healthcare is achievable within government-run facilities.

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A beacon of hope for families

For countless families relying on public hospitals, this story stands as a beacon of hope—proof that even the most fragile lives can be saved with skill, commitment, and care.

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