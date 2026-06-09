Thane Fire: Massive Blaze At Tyre Warehouse Near Mumbra's Shilphata Triggers Firefighting Operation; Traffic Affected - WATCH

Thane: A massive fire broke out at a tyre warehouse in the Shilphata area near Mumbra on Monday, June 9. Firefighters rushed to the spot, and efforts to douse the blaze are currently underway.

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Visuals showed tyres engulfed in flames, while a cloud of thick black smoke is seen billowing into the sky. Currently, what led to the massive fire is not known, however, an investigation into it is underway.

The incident occurred along a busy road, with vehicles seen passing near the area. Due to the ongoing firefighting operations, traffic movement on one side of the road has been closed, while vehicles are being allowed to move on the other side.

Meanwhile, in another recent fire incident, a fire broke out on the ground floor of Surbhi Hotel in Mira Bhayandar, triggering panic in the area as thick smoke and flames were seen billowing over the building. The fire had erupted around 3.30 pm on June 7, and visuals showed heavy flames and smoke rising from the premises, with the blaze appearing to spread rapidly across the lower portion of the structure.

Though the exact cause of the blaze remains unknown, however, it is suspected that an illegally covered extra space with a shed may have contributed to the quick spread of the fire.

In a recent horrific fire incident, a massive blaze at the multi-storeyed Flourish Stay B&B in the Malviya Nagar area claimed 21 lives and left many injured. On Saturday, the hotel's cook was arrested after the investigation revealed that the fire was allegedly caused by his negligence.

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