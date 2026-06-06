After Malviya Nagar Tragedy, Data Reveals 543 Deaths, Over 4,400 Injuries In Delhi Fire Accidents Since 2019 | file pic

New Delhi: Amid concerns being raised over fire safety measures in Delhi in the wake of Malviya Nagar hotel tragedy, official figures reveal that 543 people lost their lives in fire-related accidents in the city in the last six years.

Twenty one people, mainly foreigners, lost their lives while 25 others were injured after a major fire tore through Flourish Stays B&B in a narrow bylane in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar on Wednesday.

Nine people each were killed in recent fire incidents in Vivek Vihar and Palam areas.

According to the Delhi government data, 543 people died in fire-related accidents from the year 2019 to March 2026.

In the first half of 2026 alone, 65 deaths in fire accidents have been reported.

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The number of calls received by Delhi Fire Services (DFS) also witnessed a sharp rise in the last few years.

The DFS data showed that fire claimed a total 84 lives in 2025-26, 90 in 2024-25, and 77 in 2023-24.

While 41 such deaths were reported in 2020-21, 2021-22 saw 55. However, the numbers rose again in 2022-23, when 95 people died in fire tragedies.

The highest number of deaths due to fire was reported in 2019-20: the Anaj Mandi fire, one of major fire incidents Delhi that saw the loss of 44 lives, and highest after 59 deaths in Upahar fire tragedy in 1997.

A total of 4,403 people sustained injuries in fire-related incidents between 2019 and 2025, according to the data.

It also showed that the number of emergency calls received by the Delhi Fire Services regarding fire-related incidents has risen over the years from 17,231 in 2019-20 to 20,379 in the last financial year.

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