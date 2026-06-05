Fire Breaks Out at Tata Communications Facility in Delhi, No Casualties Reported

Tata Communications on Friday said a fire broke out in the early hours of the day at a company operating from premises leased at its Next-Gen Tower facility in Greater Kailash-I, New Delhi.

The telecom and digital infrastructure provider said firefighters successfully brought the blaze under control and that no casualties were reported.

In a regulatory filing, Tata Communications said the incident occurred at a company that had leased space within the Next-Gen Tower premises. The company did not disclose the cause of the fire or provide details regarding the extent of damage caused by the incident.

Following the fire, Tata Communications activated its business continuity protocols to maintain services and minimise disruption for customers supported through the data centre facility located at the site.

The company said it is closely monitoring the situation and will share further updates as more information becomes available.

The incident highlights the importance of business continuity and disaster recovery systems in data centre operations, where uninterrupted service remains critical for enterprise and telecom customers.