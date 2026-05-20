Tata Communications Shares Rally After CEO Appointment, Stock Jumps Nearly 8% On Leadership Change

Tata Communications Stock Gains After CEO Announcement. |

Mumbai: Shares of Tata Communications rose sharply on Wednesday after the company confirmed the appointment of Ganapathi S. Lakshminarayanan as its new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.

According to market data, the stock was trading at Rs 1,761.90, up by Rs 115.30 or 7 percent during the afternoon session.

The stock opened at Rs 1,630.20 and touched an intraday high of Rs 1,784.80. The previous closing price stood at Rs 1,646.60.

Five-Year Term Approved

In a stock exchange filing dated May 20, 2026, the company said the board approved Lakshminarayanan’s appointment for five years.

His term will begin on May 20, 2026, and continue till May 19, 2031, subject to shareholder approval.

The company also appointed him as an Additional Director along with the role of MD and CEO.

Strong Telecom And Technology Experience

Ganapathi S. Lakshminarayanan, also known as Ganesh, brings more than 30 years of global management experience.

Before joining Tata Communications, he worked as Managing Director and Group Vice President for India and SAARC at ServiceNow.

Earlier, he held senior leadership positions at Bharti Airtel, including CEO of Airtel Business India.

Investors appear optimistic that his telecom and enterprise technology background could help strengthen Tata Communications’ growth plans.

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Other Recent Developments

The latest leadership change comes shortly after Tata Communications announced another senior appointment in April.

The company had appointed Vivek Manglik as Executive Vice President – Interaction Fabric from May 4, 2026.

Earlier this month, Tata Communications also announced a strategic investment in Clean Max Yuhdul Private Ltd to support its green energy goals.

The company acquired a 26 percent stake in the special purpose vehicle through an investment of Rs 26,000.

Disclaimer: This article is based on company filings and market data. Investors should consult financial advisors before making investment decisions.