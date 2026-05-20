Tata Communications Appoints Ganapati Lakshminarayanan As New CEO, Board Approves Five-Year Term Till 2031

Board Approves New Leadership. |

Mumbai: Tata Communications has approved the appointment of Ganapati S. Lakshminarayanan as the company’s new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer. The appointment will come into effect from May 20, 2026.

The company informed stock exchanges that his term will continue till May 19, 2031. The appointment is subject to approval from shareholders.

The board cleared the appointment based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

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Appointment As Additional Director

The company also approved his appointment as an Additional Director along with the role of MD and CEO.

Tata Communications said that Ganapati Lakshminarayanan does not have any family or business relationship with any member of the company’s board.

The company further clarified that he is not restricted from holding the position of director under any order passed by SEBI or any other authority.

Earlier Role In The Company

Ganapati S. Lakshminarayanan, also known as Ganesh, was earlier appointed as MD and CEO-Designate on January 21, 2026.

He has more than 30 years of international management experience. During his career, he has worked with multinational companies, Indian businesses, and B2B startups.

Before joining Tata Communications, he was the Managing Director and Group Vice President for India and SAARC at ServiceNow.

There, he was responsible for driving the company’s market growth in the region.

Experience In Telecom Sector

Before ServiceNow, Ganesh worked with Bharti Airtel.

He served as CEO of Airtel Business India and also led Airtel’s enterprise business division.

His experience in telecom and technology sectors is expected to support Tata Communications’ future growth plans.

Academic Background

Ganesh completed his MBA from the Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan with high distinction.

He also earned a degree in Computer Science and Engineering from the College of Engineering, Guindy in Chennai, where he was a gold medalist.

He has served twice on the NASSCOM Executive Council and has also been part of the FICCI Council. He is also among the founding members of Social Venture Partners Bengaluru.