Tata Investment Corporation Appoints Bahram Vakil As Vice Chairman, Effective March 20, 2026

Tata Investment Corporation Limited has designated Bahram N. Vakil as Vice Chairman of the company, effective March 20, 2026. |

Mumbai: Tata Investment Corporation has moved quickly to strengthen its leadership structure, elevating an existing board member to a key strategic role.

The company’s board has appointed Bahram N. Vakil, currently serving as an Independent Director, as Vice Chairman. The elevation comes as part of a leadership restructuring aimed at reinforcing governance at the top level. The appointment will take effect from March 20, 2026.

The move follows recommendations from the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, indicating a structured and internally aligned selection process. Such committee-led decisions typically reflect long-term leadership planning and continuity within the organization.

Vakil has been serving on the board as an Independent Director, bringing experience and oversight to the company’s strategic decisions. His transition into the Vice Chairman role suggests increased responsibility in guiding board-level deliberations and governance matters.

The decision was taken during the board meeting held on March 19, 2026, which commenced at 4:00 p.m. and concluded at 5:45 p.m. The company confirmed that the update will also be made available on its website as part of its disclosure practices. The appointment underscores Tata Investment Corporation’s focus on maintaining strong leadership continuity and governance standards at the board level.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on information available in the company’s regulatory filing and does not include independent verification or additional reporting beyond the provided document.