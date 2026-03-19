Tata Group Stocks In Focus After Market Hours Updates, TCS-ABB Deal & Tata Elxsi ODC Launch Signal Big Growth Ahead

TCS and Tata Elxsi announced key business updates after market hours. TCS strengthened its partnership with ABB in AI and digital solutions. |

Mumbai: After the market closed, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Tata Elxsi shared important business updates. These developments are expected to impact their stock performance in the next trading session.

TCS Strengthens Partnership with ABB

TCS has signed a strategic agreement with ABB to expand their partnership in IT, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and engineering services.

Under this deal, both companies will work together on IT infrastructure, digital solutions, industrial AI, and data centers. The goal is to build next-generation enterprise applications and smart infrastructure solutions.

Read Also TCS Shares Jump 2% As Tata Group Strikes Major OpenAI Partnership For AI Infrastructure In India

TCS CEO K Krithivasan said this partnership will help create advanced AI-based industrial solutions and support global innovation.

Tata Elxsi Launches New Global Centre

Tata Elxsi has partnered with Terumo Corporation to launch a global Offshore Development Centre (ODC).

This centre, set up in Pune, will focus on developing cardiac and vascular solutions for global markets. It will bring together design, engineering, testing, and regulatory support under one roof.

Focus on Healthcare and AI

The Tata Elxsi–Terumo partnership aims to boost innovation in medical technology. It will help develop advanced healthcare devices using AI and new technologies.

At the same time, the TCS–ABB collaboration will drive growth in industrial automation and digital transformation.

Why Investors Should Watch?

These updates show that Tata Group companies are expanding in high-growth areas like AI, digital infrastructure, and healthcare technology.

Such developments can improve future earnings and strengthen their global presence. That is why investors are expected to closely watch these stocks in the next trading session.