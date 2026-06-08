Massive Fire Guts Liquor Shop; Stock Worth ₹1.5 Crore Reduced To Ashes In Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A massive fire broke out at a liquor shop, destroying stock and property estimated to be worth Rs 1.5 crore under Khudel police station limits on Sunday night.

The blaze spread quickly due to the flammable nature of liquor, while fire tenders dispatched from Indore arrived nearly an hour later.

According to Kampel police outpost in-charge Satyendra Singh, the liquor outlet in the Kampel area belongs to a contractor named Mayank Jaiswal. The staff had locked up and left the premises around 11:30 pm.

Around 12:15 am, passersby noticed towering flames erupting from the shop and immediately alerted police, which then forwarded the information to the Fire Brigade Control Room.

Due to the distance, it took nearly an hour for the fire tenders to reach the spot. Witnesses reported that the intense heat caused liquor bottles to burst and explode.

While a crowd gathered and attempted to douse the flames, the roaring fire kept everyone at a distance.

Firefighters managed to douse the flames using 17,000 litres of water. However, by then, the entire shop had been reduced to ashes.

Preliminary investigation suggested that the blaze erupted due to a short circuit. However, a probe is underway to determine the exact cause of the fire.