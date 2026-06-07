Miscreants Vandalise Parked Vehicles In Two Police Station Areas At Night In Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Panic gripped residents after a group of miscreants went on a late-night vandalism spree, damaging several vehicles parked outside homes in the Malharganj and Sadar Bazar police station areas.

The incident occurred around 3 am on Sunday in Arjun Paltan, Radha Colony and Neelkanth Colony.

According to DCP Narendra Rawat, the incident was captured on CCTV cameras. The footage shows two youths arriving on a white scooter around 3 am and targeting vehicles parked along the streets.

"The miscreants started by knocking over a row of parked two-wheelers. Following this, another youth joined them and smashed the windshields of two to three cars," DCP Rawat said.

On receiving information about the incident, a police team rushed to the spot. After reviewing the CCTV footage, the police detained a minor involved in the vandalism. He is currently in police custody.

The police have also identified two other accused involved in the incident. To prevent future misconduct, their parents have been summoned to the police station.

No motive, just intoxication

During initial interrogation, the minor reportedly revealed that there was no specific motive or personal enmity behind the attack.

The youths were allegedly heavily intoxicated at the time and resorted to vandalism under the influence of alcohol. Further investigation is underway.