Indore Special: The Crush Coffee To Launch Special Lazy Sunday Brunch Starting June 7

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Crush Coffee, one of Indore’s most popular café brands, has announced the launch of its special Sunday Brunch, beginning June 7.

The initiative marks a significant step in the brand’s journey from being known primarily as a café to establishing itself as a fine-dining destination offering a complete lifestyle and culinary experience.

The Sunday Brunch will be served every week from 10 am to 2 pm, blending the best of breakfast and lunch through a specially curated menu.

Designed around the theme “Lazy Sundays, Lively Plates,” the brunch aims to create a welcoming space where friends, families and food enthusiasts can gather to enjoy good food, meaningful conversations and a relaxed weekend atmosphere.

"The Crush Coffee has always focused on creating experiences that go beyond serving a cup of coffee,"

Speaking about the new concept, Founder-Director Pushpendra Singh Solanki said that The Crush Coffee has always focused on creating experiences that go beyond serving a cup of coffee.

“With the Sunday Brunch, we are inviting our guests to enjoy a unique dining experience. It is not just about food, but about family, friendship, relaxation and making Sundays memorable. We want people to see The Crush Coffee as a place where conversations, flavours and lifestyle come together,” he said.

Solanki, who also serves as the café’s chief chef, said the concept has been developed with families in mind. While children often enjoy spending time in cafés, adults look for fine-dining experiences and quality cuisine. The new brunch seeks to bridge that gap by offering a menu and ambience that cater to guests of all age groups.

The Sunday Brunch menu will feature the café’s full food range, including salads, food combos, desserts and mocktails.

Coffee-inspired dishes and signature combinations will remain at the heart of the experience, ensuring that the brand’s coffee culture continues to define its identity.

The café also plans to introduce seasonal brunch festivals throughout the year, featuring monsoon specials, winter delicacies and mango-themed menus.

According to Solanki, the concept is aimed at encouraging guests to spend more time, connect with loved ones and enjoy a richer dining experience, making Sundays an integral part of the café lifestyle.