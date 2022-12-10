2 kids get trapped in Thane school lift

File Photo

Thane: Two students from Sulochnadevi Singhania School at Jekegram on Pokhran Road in Thane who got trapped inside the school lift meant for staff around 12pm on Friday suffered a panic attack after feeling uneasy. Both Class 7 students – Kumar Shaunak Takle, 13, and Kumar Shreyas Badgujar, 13 – have a history of asthma.

Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) Thane chief Avinash Sawant said, “We received information about the incident around 3.30pm. The students were on the ground for PT period. Once it ended, students took the lift to head to the next class. However, 5-6 students who were left behind went into the staff lift. As the lift was overloaded it stopped midway, causing the two students to panic.” Mr Sawant added that teachers opened the lift and rescued the students in 3-5 minutes. No one was injured in the incident.

Officers from the Vartak Nagar police station and the Pachpakhadi fire station which are near the school were not aware of the incident. They were informed at 3.30pm by the school management.

Read Also Bonfiglioli to strengthen presence with new unit in Pune