2 held for betting on Australia's BBL cricket game

Mumbai: Mumbai police's Crime Branch arrested two persons from Andheri for allegedly betting on a Big Bash League match between Melbourne versus Sydney held in Australia, police said on Friday.
Yukin Mukesh Shah (33) and Binod alias Zobbu Santosh Yadav (32) were held from a flat at Sahar Road in Andheri, while they were taking bets, an official said.
Crime Branch Unit X conducted the raid, and found the two using financial accounting software to accept bets through a website, he said.
"Two laptops, a notebook, a dongle, six SIM cards were seized," he added.
