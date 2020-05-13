2 deaths among 20 new cases in Kalyan-Dombivli

Thane: There were 20 new cases of coronavirus reported in Kalyan-Dombivli on Wednesday, including 2 deaths, bringing the total number of cases in the area to 385, including seven deaths.

Of the 385 cases in the region, 248 patients are currently under treatment, 130 have recovered and been discharged.

Five of the 20 new cases are from Dombivli east, three from Dombivli west, six from Kalyan east, two are from Kalyan west, one from Ambivli, one from Titwala, while two deaths have been reported, according to the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) health officials.

Apart from adopting containment and sanitisation measures, the KDMC health department is tracing contacts and has embarked on a house-to-house survey in Kalyan and Dombivli.

Vehicular movement to and from the area has been blocked and police have been deployed at all access points. Stringent measures have been put in place to prevent people from leaving their homes unnecessarily.