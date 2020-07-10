1994 IIT Bombay batch contributes Rs 1.25 crore for needy students

The batch of 1994 of the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, (IIT Bombay) has contributed Rs 1.25 crores to help needy students with computers or laptops and internet broadband facilities. These funds have been raised as the institute aims to start the academic year 2020-21 completely through the online mode tentatively from August 10.

The institute has initiated a fundraising campaign to help support needy students in order to become ready for online classes. Many students of IIT Bombay do not have the financial capability to afford IT requirements, such as laptops and data cards to attend virtual classes.

Members of the 1994 batch said, "The IIT Bombay Batch of 1994 is pleased to donate Rs 1.25 crores towards the director's initiative on providing laptops and connectivity for needy students. This initiative is critical for launching the plan to hold online classes for the coming semester starting August. It will provide hundreds of IIT Bombay students the financial support needed to obtain a laptop and adequate connectivity at home."

Subhasis Chaudhuri, director of IIT Bombay said, “The Batch of 1994 has made a timely contribution to support the IT infrastructure requirements of students to have access to online learning."

Combining this contribution with the donation from IIT Bombay Heritage Foundation (IITBHF) in the USA, IIT Bombay is approaching the 70 per cent mark of the initial target of raising Rs 5 crore.