1993 Serial Blasts: Is Mumbai less vulnerable to terror strike?

On March 12, 1993, a series of 12 bomb blasts ripped across Mumbai in which officially 257 persons died and 1,400 were injured. It was the worst urban terrorist attack then. Is Mumbai less vulnerable now to a similar terror strike than what it was 30 years ago? The answer is an emphatic ‘No’.

NN Vora Committee report yet to be made public

The biggest injustice has been done to the metropolis by the government by not making public the report of NN Vora Committee, which was appointed to unearth the links between the underworld, politicians, police and bureaucrats. The 100-page report by the former Union home secretary had gone into the depth of the problem and submitted a remarkably candid report to the government, a source privy to the document told the Free Press Journal.

Despite several efforts by citizens to get the report made public through PILs and other means, it continues to gather dust in the archives of the North Block. Only 11 pages were placed on the floor of Parliament. But, these 11 pages hardly gave any worthwhile information.

The report exposes, among other things, the close nexus between a top politician and the Dawood Ibrahim gang. Reportedly that is one of the primary reasons why the political establishment wants to keep it under wraps.

People have every right to read report: Suradkar

Even though the people of Mumbai have a right to know the contents of the report, they have been kept in the dark. Former IPS officer SS Suradkar, who had fought a brave battle to break the deep nexus between politicians and the underworld of Vasai-Virar, said the people have every right to read the Vora report.

Interestingly, Sharad Pawar, who was the chief minister during the blasts, confessed that he had lied to the people about the number of blasts. While the fact was that the 12 blasts had taken place in Hindu-dominated areas, Pawar had claimed that there was a 13th blast in a Muslim-majority area. He had also hinted at the role of the LTTE in the blasts, while it was very clear from day one that the attacks were the handiwork of the Dawood Ibrahim gang working at the behest of Pakistan’s ISI. Pawar claimed that he lied because he did not want more communal riots in Mumbai, but there are few takers for his claim even today.

The RDX explosives, grenades and AK 47s were smuggled through the Raigad coast by Dawood’s men with the connivance of certain corrupt Customs officials.

Raigad coast continues to be vulnerable

The Raigad coast continues to be vulnerable. It was because the authorities had not learnt any lesson that on November 26, 2008 Ajmal Kasab and his men came through the coast in front of Badhwar Park in Colaba, hired cabs and launched terror strikes.

They were provided logistics support by the Ali gang which was dominating the Mumbai docks. The truth is that this gang, which is primarily into diesel smuggling from the high seas, is still active in the docks. In fact, it spread its tentacles to the JNPT port.

Corruption in customs a big menace

Corruption in the Customs department has increased as exposed by the FPJ in a series of reports recently. There is open talk of links between certain IPS officers and the underworld with the ex-Director General of Police Sanjay Pande and ex-Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Barve submitting detailed reports on the issue to the state home department.

But these reports have been junked for no apparent reason. Retired assistant commissioner of police Rajendra Kumar Trivedi said he filed RTI applications to get copies of the reports sent by Pande and Barve, but the home department rejected his applications.

Today, even though the violent activities of Mumbai’s underworld have reduced substantially, their money and muscle power has increased exponentially.

Pramod Goenka, a prominent builder, was summoned by Choota Shakeel to Maputo in Mozambique and today nothing is heard from him. Big builders are still required to give protection money to D-Company. One of the builders said, “We have to do it to ensure our physical safety.”

