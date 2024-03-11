19-Year-Old Indian Navy Sailor Sahil Verma Missing; Family Seeks CBI Inquiry

Indian Navy | Representational Image

19-year-old Sahil Verma, who was on duty in the Indian Navy, has been missing for the last 13 days. Sahil was recruited in the Navy as Seaman 2 rank in 2022 and left for duty aboard INS Kochi on 25th February this year, after which he is reported missing since 27th February. Sahil's uncle Ashok Verma told, "we are in Mumbai since Saturday and are in touch with the police and Navy, there is no trace of the whereabouts of our child."

Sahil missing since Saturday

According to the family, they were informed by Sahil's ship captain that Sahil was missing from the ship.

Ashok Verma said that a missing complaint has been filed in Colaba Police regarding Sahil's disappearance and the police and Navy people are searching for Sahil. Ashok Verma said that the question in this case is that there were so many people on the ship, so how did Sahil alone go missing.

Large-scale search operation underway

Giving information by the Navy, it was said that a large-scale search operation has been started with ships and planes to search for Sahil. According to officials, Sohil went missing from the ship but he was not seen falling or jumping from the deck in the CCTV footage installed on the ship. In such a situation, questions arise as to how Sohil went missing from the ship. The Navy has also ordered the Naval Board of Inquiry to investigate the matter. However, Sahil's family is dissatisfied with the authorities and the family is demanding a CBI inquiry into the matter.

Read Also Indian Navy Warship Rescues Crew After Drone Attack On Bulk Carrier MV True Confidence In Gulf of...

The relatives of Navy personnel Sahil, hailing from Jammu and Kashmir, have recently arrived in Mumbai. They mentioned speaking to him on February 25th, expressing his eagerness to embark on a ship. Seeking assistance from the Prime Minister, Defense Minister, and Jammu and Kashmir Governor, Sahil's family is now in Mumbai, hopeful for the safe return of their son.