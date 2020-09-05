19-year-old held for raping, impregnating minor in Bhayandar

Sleuths of the Navghar police have arrested a 19-year-old boy on charges of sexually assaulting and impregnating a minor girl in Bhayandar on Thursday.

The matter came to light after the management of a private hospital in Bhayandar reported a Medico Legal Case (MLC) after they found the 17-year-old girl to be pregnant, police said.

Following investigations, the police arrested the accused collegian and booked him under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act-2012.

The accused who came in-touch with the girl at her father’s workplace is said to be the nephew of a former BJP corporator in the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC). Both were known to each other.

“The accused was remanded to police custody till 11, September after we produced before him before the court on Friday.” confirmed an investigating officer. Further investigations were underway.