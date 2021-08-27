18 months on, post of state women's commission chairperson still vacant, BJP asks MVA government to fill it up

Aurangabad: The BJP women's wing on Friday accused the Uddhav Thackeray government of doing injustice to women by keeping vacant the post of chairman of the Maharashtra State Commission for Women.

The BJP Mahila Morcha's state general secretary Savita Kulkarni alleged that crimes against women are on a rise in Maharashtra.

The state government is busy playing revenge politics when crimes against women and minors are taking place in Mumbai, Nagpur, Palghar and Solapur, Kulkarni claimed in a release.

"The government has been in power for the last 18 months. But still it has kept the post of chairman of the Maharashtra State Commission for Women vacant," the BJP leader said, demanding that the government must expedite the appointment of other members of the commission as well.

The chairperson of the Maharashtra State Commission for Women, Vijaya Rahatkar, tendered her resignation to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in February 2020.

“She decided to resign today due to personal reasons. We don’t know what will happen to the Supreme Court case now,” an official from the women Commission said.

State Commission For WomenRahatkar was appointed as the Commission’s chairperson in 2016 and had been reappointed in 2019 for another three years.

Interestingly, the state's women's minister Yashomati Thakur said in October 2020 that she has written around 10 letters to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, his deputy Ajit Pawar and others in the state cabinet. "I wrote eight to ten letters to the CM, his deputy and also other ministers and leaders in our cabinet and all the three parties. But we are yet to appoint one person to lead the commission," Thakur said.

At present, the commission is being looked after Thakur and also the bureaucrats of the state.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday,August 27, 2021, 04:46 PM IST