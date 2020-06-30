17 new COVID-19 cases found in Dharavi; fresh death reported

Mumbai: The coronavirus tally in Mumbai slum colony of Dharavi rose to 2,262 on Monday with the addition of 17 new cases, while one more patient succumbed to the infection, the city civic body said.

A senior official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said a fresh death was reported in Dharavi in the past 24 hours, taking the toll to 82.

The official said said the slum-dominated area has only 598 active COVID-19 cases as 1,580 patients have already been discharged from hospitals following recovery.

Spread across 2.5 square km, Dharavi is the largest slum in Asia and has a population over 6.5 lakh.