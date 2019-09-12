15 Shiv Sainiks held for vandalism in Badlapur

Thane: Fifteen Sainiks, including a Shiv Sena leader and corporator, were booked for assaulting and vandalising Sena’s sakha of own party corporator Shailesh Wadnere in Badlapur on Wednesday.

Shiv Sena city president Waman Mahatre and his corporator brother Tukaram along with several workers went to Shailesh Wadnere office and resorte to vandalism.

Sources said the incident is stated to be caused due to internal dispute between Wadnere and Mahatre group as Waman Mahatre who is senior corporator and city president of Shiv Sena from Badlapur city for years was unhappy with alleged rising popularity of Wadnere, who is seeking an Assembly Ticket from area.

The accused Sainiks not only damaged the office and vehicle of Wadnere’s sakha, but also tried to set fire to the office using kerosene. When Wadnere’s supporters stopped him, they were assaulted.

Wadnere’s supporters reached the Sakha on getting the news about attack by Waman supporters. They discovered that Waman’s brother Tukaram and his supporters were vandalising the office.

Following the incident, Wadnere, along with his supporter, appro­a­ched the local Badlapur East police and registered a case against Waman, his brother Tukaram and 13 workers. A senior police official said, “We have booked a case. The probe is under way.”