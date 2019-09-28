14 nominations filed for Maharashtra polls on first day

Mumbai: Fourteen candidates filed nomination papers for the October 21 Assembly elections in Maharashtra on Friday. The process of filing nominations began on Friday. The last date is October 4. However, the four main political parties – the ruling BJP and Shiv Sena and the opposition Congress and NCP – are are yet to announce their candidates.

One nomination form each was filed in Balapur, Nashik East, Nanded North and Nanded South, Kannad, Aurangabad East, Indapur, Vadgaon-Sheri, Pandharpur, Paranda, Miraj, Akkalkot, Armori and Aheri constituencies, an election official said.

Scrutiny of papers will be done on October 5 while the last date of withdrawal is October 7.

BJP's first list likely to be out today

The ruling BJP is likely to announce it first list of candidates for Maharashtra Assembly elections on Sunday, a party source said here.

"The list of candidates will be finalised after state leaders discuss it with Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is returning to the country tomorrow (Sunday)," the source said.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and state BJP president Chandrakant Patil will fly to Delhi on Sunday, he added.

Some ticket aspirants have already collected nomination forms from government offices, he said.

The last date of submission of nomination forms is October 4.