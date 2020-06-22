13% students in Mumbai do not have mobile phones, 3.58% have no access to TV, radio or mobile phones: State survey

Around 12.51% students do not have mobile phones in Mumbai, while around 3.58% students do not have access to television (TV), radio or mobile phones, according to a survey conducted by the state education department.

The state school education department conducted a survey across 35 districts of Maharashtra in order to collect data from selected clusters. The survey focussed on various parameters such as percentage of students having access to WhatsApp, SMS, TV and radio along with those having no access to mobile phones, TV and radio.

According to the survey data, 70.33% students in Mumbai district can be contacted via WhatsApp while 17.16% students can be contacted via SMS. Also, 79.74% students have access to TV and 13.97% can tune into radio. But, 12.51% do not have mobile phone and 3.58% have no availability of TV, radio or mobile phones.

This data, which was collected by the state aims to impart online education to students amid the COVID-19 pandemic situation, reveals that some students cannot be reached via digital classes as they depend on physical schools even in a developed metropolitan city like Mumbai. Kashinath Kedekar, an education research analyst, said, "The fact that there are students in Mumbai who do not have mobile phones, TV or radio indicates that online education cannot reach everyone. If this is the case in the most developed city, then we can only imagine the lack of accessibility in rural districts and remote areas of Maharashtra."

On the other hand, parents revealed that the survey had missed a few parameters such as some of them only have only one mobile phone in the house and cannot give it to the child to study because they have to go to work. Mayadevi Joshi, a single parent who is a storekeeper said, "I am the only one who has a mobile phone in my family as both my children are too young. I cannot keep the phone in the house for my child even if I want to because I need to use it at work." While, Tushar Ujjain, another parent said, "My wife and I both go to work so how are we supposed to give accessibility to my daughter. How are we supposed to monitor her education?"

Currently, the state has directed schools to start the academic year online from June 15, 2020 in order to prevent any loss to students. Vidya Cheeranjeev, a teacher said, "The state is forcing us to start the academic year while knowing that online education cannot reach some students. The survey of the state itself proves that are a large number of students in various districts who have no accessibility to basic technology like TV, radio or mobile phones let alone internet or WiFi services. Is school education only for the privileged?"

On the other hand, Varsha Gaikwad, state school education minister said, "We do not want any student to suffer any kind of academic loss or delay due to the COVID-19 crisis. Schools can impart online education via digital classes to students who have access to mobile phones. We are also trying to impart activity based learning through TV and radio programmes. Teachers can explain pedagogy to parents and sent online study material via WhatsApp groups."

Gaikwad added, "We are trying to provide offline study material books, worksheets and stationery to areas where students depend on physical schools. Schools can call parents to collect these materials in phases maintaining physical distancing norms. We aim to start physical schools from July in COVID-19 free areas in phases and batches."