Maharashtra: 12 infants given sanitisers instead of polio shots in Yavatmal

Mumbai: On the heels of the tragedy in which 10 newborns were charred to death in a fire at the Bhandara district general hospital, comes another disastrous episode, involving children. Twelve children, between one and five years of age, were administered hand sanitiser instead of the polio vaccine at the Kapasi Kopari village under the Ghatanji Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Yavatmal. They were admitted to the government medical college in Yavatmal after they began vomiting.

The department of public health has sought a report from the district authorities, as the incident took place during the nationwide polio vaccination campaign that began across the country from January 31.

Yavatmal District Collector M Devender Singh visited the hospital at night to inquire about the condition of the children. Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Shrikrishna Panchal has launched an investigation into the incident.

Panchal said after the PHC staff realised that the children had been administered sanitiser in place of the vaccine, they tried to remedy the error by giving the children the polio vaccine. ‘‘It was found that senior officials were not informed about the incident till late. We are taking serious note of the matter and an inquiry is underway to find out who has committed the lapse,’’ he added.

He said at the time of the vaccination campaign, the community health officers, ASHA and Anganwadi Sevikas were present at the PHC.

However, Shiv Sena leader and chairman of the Vasantrao Naik Shetkari Swavalamban Mission Kishor Tiwari suspects it could be a case of ‘deliberate sabotage’. ‘‘Maha horror, 12 kids given hand sanitizer drops instead of polio dose. It could be sabotage. I plan to visit the affected village on Tuesday for spot assessment,’’ he tweeted.

Meanwhile, the Yavatmal district officer said the polio vaccination drive would continue till February 2.