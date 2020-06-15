Coronavirus in Maharashtra: 11,005 under trials released on bail, parole amid COVID-19 outbreak

Amidst the present COVID-19 pandemic, 11,005 of the total 38,000 inmates in various jails in Maharashtra have been released on bail to prevent its spread in the overcrowded jails. Of the 11,005 inmates, 5,105 under trials were on less than 7 years imprisonment. Another 2,500 inmates, who got bail, were on more than 7 years imprisonment. Further, 2,500 were released on emergency parole.

However, inmates jailed under the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act, the Prevention of Terrorist Act, the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act were not granted bail.

A Home Ministry officer told the Free Press Journal, “The government has taken a decision to release 11,005 inmates on a conditional bail based on the recommendations of the High Power Committee. Of these 11,005 inmates, nearly 9,500 are already released, while the balance will be released after the completion of necessary formalities. It was necessitated amidst the possibility of the spread of coronavirus among inmates, as the prisons are currently overcrowded. Some of the prisons have inmates four times their capacity.’’ He informed that there are 9 prisons, including one for women, and 28 district jails.

The officer said in Arthur Road Jail, which is situated in south central Mumbai, under trails are kept four times of its capacity. Of the 2,082 inmates, already 158 are infected by the virus. In addition to this, 28 police personnel on duty were also infected. In Thane jail, there are under trials three times of its capacity. In Yeravada jail, in Pune, the number is more than two and half times. The officer said those under trials on bail or parole will have to report regularly to the local police stations.