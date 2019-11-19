110 illegal structures razed in Santacruz

Mumbai: In a five-day demolition drive, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) encroach department brought down as many as 110 illegal structures, including slums, in H East ward near the Tansa pipeline at Vakola Gaodevi, Santacruz East on Monday.

The BMC demolished all the illegal structures and cleared the area around 500 metres from the Tansa pipeline. After ridding the area of encroachers, the BMC constructed a safety wall to avoid encroachments in future.

“The BMC’s five-day drive against the illegal structures started on Thursday and continued till Monday. After pulling down the illegal structures and clearing the area, a safety wall was constructed so that illegal structures are not erected again.

In the drive, more than 100 BMC employees -- officers and labourers, were pressed into service. About 100 policemen were also deployed to avoid any eventuality.

Four JCBs, five dumpers, gas-cutters and other tools and equipment required for the demolition were used,” said Ashok Khairnar, assistant commissioner, BMC H East ward.