11 CISF men at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai, have tested positive for Covid-19

Navi Mumbai as many as 11 Central Industrial Security Force personnel from its Kalamboli camp in Navi Mumbai, who were posted at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai, have tested positive for coronavirus.
While six CISF personnel tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday, five personnel had tested positive earlier, civic officials revealed. According to a Panvel Municipal Corporation source, around 140 CISF personnel were residing at the camp in Kalamboli in Navi Mumbai, and five of them initially tested positive for coronavirus.
The official said they were on duty at the international airport in Mumbai, and one of them first tested positive on March 28. Later, on April 1, another four personnel showed similar symptoms.
When their sample was sent for tests, they tested positive by the night on the same day. The administration later shifted all of them to a 150- bed hospital in Kamothe and quarantined them.
“Samples of all the personnel were sent on Thursday, and their report, which came on Friday, revealed that six more have tested positive,” said the official. He added that the other CISF personnel from the camp will be put under quarantine for the next 14 days.
All the 11 CISF personnel who tested positive have been admitted at Kasturba hospital in Mumbai, while the other have been quarantined at a hospital in Navi Mumbai.
“The civic authority shifted them to hospital in a small group,” said the official. The civic authority has also disinfected the CISF camp and the vehicles that were used to ferry their personnel to the airport.
