11 CISF men at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai, have tested positive for Covid-19

Navi Mumbai as many as 11 Central Industrial Security Force personnel from its Kalamboli camp in Navi Mumbai, who were posted at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai, have tested positive for coronavirus.

While six CISF personnel tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday, five personnel had tested positive earlier, civic officials revealed. According to a Panvel Municipal Corporation source, around 140 CISF personnel were residing at the camp in Kalamboli in Navi Mumbai, and five of them initially tested positive for coronavirus.

The official said they were on duty at the international airport in Mumbai, and one of them first tested positive on March 28. Later, on April 1, another four personnel showed similar symptoms.

When their sample was sent for tests, they tested positive by the night on the same day. The administration later shifted all of them to a 150- bed hospital in Kamothe and quarantined them.