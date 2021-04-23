10% of the total population of Maharashtra vaccinated so far after 1.36 cr COVID-19 doses administered

According to a data released by the state government, 3,74,188 people were vaccinated on Thursday. The state has also administered the second dose of vaccine to 17,07,979 people, thereby reaching the cumulative vaccination figure of 1,36,75,149.

Maharashtra tops the states with a total of 1,36,75,149 inoculations followed by Rajasthan at 1.18 crore and Uttar Pradesh at 1.14 crore.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Thursday reported 67,013 new coronavirus cases, slightly less than the day before, taking its case tally to 40,94,840. As many as 568 patients succumbed to the infection, taking the toll to 62,479.

On the bright side, 62,298 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, raising the number of recovered cases to 33,30,747. The number of active cases increased to 6,99,858.