COVID-19 in Maharashtra: 568 people succumb to virus

For the second consecutive day, 568 people succumbed to COVID-19 in Maharashtra. The death toll touched 62,479 on Thursday. Meanwhile, more than 67,00 cases were recorded for the second day in a row. With 67,013 new cases being reported in the last 24 hours, the tally now stands at 40,94,840. The active cases in the state touched the 7 lakh-mark on April 22 and is likely to touch the 11 lakh-mark by May first week. The recovery rate has been constant at 81 per cent for the last three to four days.

Mumbai continues to report less than 8,000 cases for the third day in a row. 7,410 new cases and 75 deaths were reported on Thursday, taking the count to 6,09,000 and 12,576 respectively. Meanwhile, the doubling rate of cases in the city has increased to 50 days.

An official said the projected numbers were based on the growth rate and the daily detection of cases, amongst other parameters. “With restrictions, the projections may or may not come true, but it provides a baseline for districts to augment their infrastructure,” he said, adding that nearly all the districts have been projected to show a jump.