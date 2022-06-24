'JugJugg Jeeyo' Review: This Anil Kapoor-Neetu Kapoor and Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani-starrer is a wholesome entertainer

Director: Raj Mehta

Cast: Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Maniesh Paul, Prajakta Koli and Tisca Chopra

Where: In theatres near you

Rating: 4 stars

After exploring the subject of IVF in the mainstream cinema with 'Good Newwz', second-time director Raj A Mehta brings yet another family entertainer 'JugJugg Jeeyo', which doesn’t have a dull moment in the runtime of 150-minutes. 'JugJugg Jeeyo' is a wedding comedy underlining the complexities of modern relationships.

Set in Patiala, Punjab, Kukoo, aka Kuldeep (Varun Dhawan) and Nainaa (Kiara Advani) fall in love and eventually marry each other. In a span of the first five years, the two face a rocky marriage, and they decide to part ways. Ginni (Prajakta Kohli) is soon to get married, for which Kukoo and Nainaa arrive in Punjab and decide to fake their marriage until Ginni ties the knot. Things turn sour for them when they come to know that Kukoo’s parents Bheem (Anil Kapoor), a local businessman and his wife, Geeta (Neetu Kapoor), are on the verge of divorce too.

Raj Mehta hails from Delhi and grew up in a joint family. Hence he is well versed with the whole vibe of the family, culture, festivities and rituals. He is certainly the king of clean family entertainers in today’s day and age. As a filmmaker, his writing has surely evolved and became more mature in his second stint with 'JJJ'.

Also, his humour is aptly placed throughout the film, and it doesn’t feel uninvited. Raj is one of those filmmakers who is tailor-made for Karan Johar and his banner. The film’s climax is too dragged, but Raj has given a realistic closure to the scattered people and relationships in his narrative. The highlight of the film is its music and the perfect casting. 'JJJ' is visually rich and a clear winner in getting the family audiences back to theatres.

Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor, who marks her big-screen comeback with this film, is so pleasant to see. Her one scene with Kiara on a bench by the lake is a show-stealer. She definitely makes the phrase old is good true. Anil Kapoor, at this age too, is growing as an actor with each film. His emotions and comic timing are bang on. Varun is a feel-good factor and gives comic relief to the sincere narrative. Kiara is born for the camera. Her styling, costumes, and performance (which is way above than her recent release 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2') resonate with a typical Karan Johar film.

Maniesh Paul, who plays Kiara’s brother and Varun’s brother-in-law, is a surprise package in the film. 'JJJ' has surely tapped his acting potential in the comic space. This might be a game-changer for his career. Influencer turned actor Prajakta Koli is loveable in the role of Ginni, although anyone else could have also done this part since she has a lesser screen time. Tisca Chopra has nothing much to offer in this big fat ensemble.

Touted as a comedy, 'JugJugg Jeeyo' has much more to offer. In the last four to five years of Hindi cinema, only 'Badhaai Ho' and 'Good Newwz' have managed to get families to the theatres, but it seems like 'JJJ' is joining the bandwagon now. Don’t miss this pure roller coaster ride.