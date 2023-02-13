Madhya Pradesh: Boy pushes ailing man on handcart in Singrauli

A video of a boy pushing a handcart with an ailing man on it in Singrauli in Madhya Pradesh went viral on social media, though officials on Sunday said the allegation the ordeal was due to lack of an ambulance was incorrect.

The video had surfaced on Saturday with the caption that the ailing man's family did not get an ambulance, which evoked angry reactions from netizens.

The man, identified as Dayal Shah, was admitted in the district hospital on January 29 with a leg injury and some days later went home, just 500 metres away, he said.

On Friday, the man felt pain again and went to get admitted to the hospital, said District Collector Arun Kumar Parmar.

"We have checked the call record of the 108 ambulance service and did not find any call from the man or his kin. The family has also said they took the man to the hospital (on the handcart) on their own," the collector said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)