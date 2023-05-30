 Madhya Pradesh: 21 proposals for city development get nod in municipality meeting
A total of 21 proposals were placed before the council and after extensive discussion all were approved.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, May 30, 2023, 11:29 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): General meeting of president-in-council in Mandsaur municipality was held on Monday under the chairmanship of president Ramadevi Banshilal Gurjar and in presence of CMO Sudhir Kumar Singh.

A total of 21 proposals were placed before the council and after extensive discussion all were approved. The meeting was called for the construction of roads in Mandsaur town under the rejuvenation campaign. The tender rate was also approved for the project worth Rs 4.45 crore under Mandsaur municipality rejuvenation campaign.

In the meeting, the proposal to appoint advocates from time to time in court cases and to authorise the president and CMO for the work of the court was also approved. It was decided in the meeting that families of sweepers who died on duty would be given government quarters as per the order of the government.

Approval was given to the case. Vice president Namrata Pritesh Chawla, speaker Nirmala Chandwani along with corporators, MP representative Kapil Bhandari and MLA representative Kishore Badsoliya were also present. Narendra Parmar read out the agenda in the meeting.

