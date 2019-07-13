Indore: Advisory company conducted highest campus placements

Indore: The advisory company involved in duping people in the name of giving advice to invest their money in the market also conducted job placement camps in local colleges. The police have announced a reward of Rs 5000 on the arrest of advisory company owner Neha Gupta. According to Additional Superintendent of Police Shailendra Singh Chouhan, accused told police that company conducted highest campus placements for companies in city colleges to hire students for jobs this year. Police believed that company was involved to give training to college students also. Further investigation is on to verify it.

The advisory company named Trade India Research situated in Mangal City mall was raided by joint team of Special Investigation Team formed by senior police officials of Vijay Nagar police station staff a few days ago. In all, 20 people including their employees were arrested. Since then, owner of company Neha and four other are on the run.

The raid was conducted after complaint from an armyman posted in Jammu and Kashmir was filed that he was duped of Rs 23 lakh in the name of giving him advice to invest money in the market. The company has a valid license but it was being run to dupe people for two years. Six out of 20 accused are on police remand till July 14.

Reward on company director declared Superintendent of Police (east) Mohammad Yusuf Qureshi said Neha and four other accused are on the run. They were untraceable till filing of this report. A reward of Rs 5,000 has been announced on Neha’s arrest. A team was formed to arrest other accused too. Sources said Neha has given birth to a baby a few days ago and was not coming to office for past few days.