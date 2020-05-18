In Madhya Pradesh, over 31 lakh consumers get subsidized power bills for April

As per Narwal, all these 31 lakh consumers have been provided electricity for Rs 100 up to the first 100 units.“Subsidy given to the consumers will be borne by MP government. Electricity bills have been issued on the basis of old consumption of the same period last year as this year, meter reading could not be done due to lockdown,” said he. As compared to February, electricity consumption has increased by 35 to 40 percent in April and May. Narwal said that the bills have been prepared keeping the usual increase in concern."After meter reading, if actual unit count is found lower than what we mentioned in the bill, then adjustment of the extra amount charged will be done in the next bill," he added.Narwal informed that the company witnessed steep hike in electricity consumption from March 25 to May 15, which in turn increases the domestic bill amount.Narwal appealed the consumers to opt digital payment methods, i.e. through Paytm, PhonePe, Googal Pay, Urjas App, mpwz portal of the company, MPOnline, NICT etc. They can even avail cashback up to Rs 20 on each bill.