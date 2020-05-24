How man stuck in Khandwa helped give some plants a new lease of life

Khandwa: Everyone of us has read how a group of migrant workers who were kept on quarantined in two government schools in Rajasthan's Sikar district changed the face of the school by painting the chipped walls of the institution.
Bablu Sahani, from Uttar Pradesh, has set a similar example for others here in Khandwa. Bablu who was a temporary abode at the government hostel of tribal department watered plants at the campus as a gesture until he stayed here.
His hard work and dedication not only bring back life in dried plants in the campus but show a new direction to the hundreds of migrant workers who kept at the hostel temporarily.
Bablu who hails from Behraich town, Uttar Pradesh used to work at Selda, Khargone district situated thermal power plant. As work got stopped due to lockdown and the majority of workers either rushed back to their home town or decided to move, Bablu had no option but to wait until the administration made an arrangement for him.
He was then taken to Khandwa and house at the tribal department’s hostel temporarily until the administration arranges a bus for many of the migrants like him.
Bablu who was once a farmer as he had a small piece of land, where he used to grow vegetables for daily need fails to stop himself as soon as he saw dried plants on the campus as none of the employees available to water the plant.
Bablu immediately took a bucket and started watering the plants. When officials present at the hostel asked him reason about this, Bablu immediately replied that he is a farmer and he can’t see plants dying in front of him.
On Thursday, he moved to his native place with a big smile on his face as administration arranged bus for stranded labourers. However moving to his village, Bablu has done his job of infusing new life in the dried plants on the campus.
