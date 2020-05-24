How man stuck in Khandwa helped give some plants a new lease of life

Bablu who hails from Behraich town, Uttar Pradesh used to work at Selda, Khargone district situated thermal power plant. As work got stopped due to lockdown and the majority of workers either rushed back to their home town or decided to move, Bablu had no option but to wait until the administration made an arrangement for him.

He was then taken to Khandwa and house at the tribal department’s hostel temporarily until the administration arranges a bus for many of the migrants like him.

Bablu who was once a farmer as he had a small piece of land, where he used to grow vegetables for daily need fails to stop himself as soon as he saw dried plants on the campus as none of the employees available to water the plant.

Bablu immediately took a bucket and started watering the plants. When officials present at the hostel asked him reason about this, Bablu immediately replied that he is a farmer and he can’t see plants dying in front of him.

On Thursday, he moved to his native place with a big smile on his face as administration arranged bus for stranded labourers. However moving to his village, Bablu has done his job of infusing new life in the dried plants on the campus.