Black Fungus treatment unit to be set up in Indore, Rewa & Gwalior medical colleges

BHOPAL: Approximately 300 cases of Black Fungus infection also known as Mucormycosis has been reported in the state till date. Majority of the cases have been reported from Bhopal, Indore and Jabalpur.

This has forced the state government to work overnight and make arrangements for its treatment, which often lasts six weeks and costs around Rs 2lakh.

On Saturday, the state government announced setting up of three more dedicated units for the treatment of Black Fungus infection in medical colleges of Indore, Rewa and Gwalior. These three units would be in addition to the two units coming up in medical colleges of Bhopal and Jabalpur.

Spurt in cases of this infection has forced government to open more units with medical experts like ophthalmologist, ENT, medicine and neurologist.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, in a virtual meeting with medical experts, clarified that black fungus treatment facility would also be made available in medical colleges of Indore, Gwalior and Rewa. Separate wards would be created in these medical colleges.

In Bhopal, over 75 cases of black fungus infection have been reported so far. Patients are undergoing treatment in public as well as private hospitals.

Twenty three patients are admitted in Hamidia Hospital.

Earlier, the CM had instructed that the infection be treated as post Covid care in Covid Care Centres. The instructions were issued after several public hospitals refused treatment and advised patients to go to Hamidia Hospital as it had a separate unit for it.

Hamidia Hospital neurologist Dr ID Chaurasia said, “Black Fungus infection cases are increasing with an alarming rate in Madhya Pradesh. Indore too has reported over 60 cases. It had reported similar number of cases in the past too. In state capital, 75 cases have been reported. In Jabalpur, many cases have been reported. Around 300 cases have been reported so far in MP.”