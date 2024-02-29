Zero Discrimination Day 2024: Inflate The Placards OF 'Equality' Till A wide Awake

FPJ

The discriminations around the world invade the tintinnabulation of evanescent human cores and taper off the ideas that bolster the spurs of humanity. The hullabaloo and potboiler stigmas foster the mudded seeds behind the disarrayed fain and clear blood spots on the world map. Diminishing the lines of brutality and discrimination has been regarded as the motive of the preachers and leaders of Halcyon, and 'Zero Discrimination Day' is marked as a bold signature to scrape down the shells and polish the mother cry of creation and evolution.

You can mark March 1 as a chance to wash out the lassitude and languor that stem from the more social and the most political hurricanes of hate, borders, barriers, and fences. The lamprophony of humanity and a cosmos of quintessence intentions await to get rooted and flourish like a blooming tree of spring.

Shuffle Up The Alarms Of 'Zero Discrimination' Till A 'Wide Awake'

FPJ

This day was declared by the United Nations in 2014. Since then, the mellifluous heritage has run along against the annotations of war, racism, inequality, and the off-the-shelf wounds of deep-seated prejudices. Shedding light on the contemporary stream, you can still collect the scattered pieces of hope in law and order. The first meeting was held in Beijing to decide on the path and raise the placard of 'Zero Discrimination' policies to amass the masses for a massive change.

The Earth Belongs to Everyone

Differences are beautiful because they pave the path for vivid-livid air amid the stiff-necked concerns of rigorous jingoism. All religions and races are meant to live together with the dogma of co-existence and universal love. Under the core of trenches, the earth is same, and above clouds of imbroglio, the sky belongs to everyone. The world needs to allude to the paramount tunes of humanity for a blissful atmosphere and growth.