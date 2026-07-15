Zendaya Looks Like She Walked Out Of Heaven In White Winged Dress At The Odyssey Premiere; Internet Calls It 'Her Best Look Yet'

Zendaya at The Odyssey New York premiere | Image Courtesy: X (@archivedaya)

Zendaya did it yet again, and how! Just when it seems like she's delivered her ultimate fashion moment, the Hollywood icon manages to surprise everyone with another unforgettable red carpet appearance. For the New York premiere of Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, Zendaya turned heads in an ethereal white couture creation that looked straight out of mythology, with fans declaring it one of her most breathtaking fashion moments to date.

Zendaya's ethereal fashion moment in New York

In The Odyssey, Zendaya steps into the role of Athena, the revered Greek goddess of wisdom, strategy and warfare. Staying true to the film's mythical world, the actress and her long-time stylist Law Roach continued their streak of dramatic, character-inspired fashion throughout the promotional tour, saving one of the most spectacular looks for the grand finale.

For the New York premiere, Zendaya chose an avant-garde white couture dress by Matières Fécales, featuring a strapless bodice, a plunging neckline, delicately embroidered pleats, a daring thigh-high slit and feather-inspired detailing that echoed the celestial theme.

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The real showstopper, however, was the pair of feathered wings attached to the back of the gown. Rather than appearing theatrical, the dreamy detail blended seamlessly into the couture design, giving the outfit an angelic yet fashion-forward finish.

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The breathtaking ensemble wasn't a last-minute choice. Zendaya revealed that the look had actually been reserved for her for over a year. According to her, Law Roach requested the couture piece from the designer when it first appeared on the runway last year. Twelve months later, the duo finally unveiled it at the final premiere of The Odyssey.

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Minimal styling let the couture shine

Rather than overwhelming the dramatic outfit, Zendaya kept the styling refined and elegant with just a pair of sparkling Chopard earrings and crisp white pumps. Her beauty look stayed soft and luminous with a glowing complexion, subtle body shimmer, softly flushed cheeks, defined brows, delicate mascara and glossy pink lips.

She wore her hair in a long, intentionally undone braid that cascaded down her back, adding a romantic fantasy-inspired touch to the already dreamlike ensemble.

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Internet declares it one of her greatest looks

It didn't take long for social media to crown the outfit an instant fashion classic. Fans flooded online platforms with praise, calling it one of the actor's finest red carpet appearances to date. Among the reactions were comments like "face of the century," "Zendaya is literally an angel," "ethereal beauty!" and "her best look yet."

One admirer wrote, "This genuinely might be my favourite look she's ever worn," while another summed up the collective mood perfectly: "I'm honestly obsessed with Zendaya."