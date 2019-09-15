Yuvraaj Parashar wants to lay himself in Bappa’s glory with his single Atharva

The dhol, the lezhim, the gulaal has flooded the street as devotees of Lord Ganesha seek his blessings, but looks like blessed because his single Atharva is already winning hearts...

What does religion mean to you, in today’s day and age?

As a human being; I believe in all religions because I believe there is only one energy, we can call that energy as Allah, Bhagwan or Jesus. Being blessed as I am to be born and brought up in a secular country like India, where there are a number of festivals and culture too, I follow every religion. Now, as Ganesh Chaturthi is going on, I have come up with a Ganpati song called Atharva, which is for all the devotees of Lord Ganesha. For me, all religion is equality.

Are you ritualistic? What are some religious practises that you like and some that you don’t like?

Yes, I am a ritualistic person. Since childhood I have been taught by my parents to start my day by worshipping God. So, I pray twice a day; once in the morning as well as at night. At home also everyday one performs aartis and bhajans. I have been taught to thank God for every meal that I receive. I don’t think I dislike any ritual as such as I follow rituals a lot and I realise there is a greater meaning to them.