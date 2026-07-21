Young Indian Couples Are Choosing Mussoorie, Kashmir And South India For Romantic, Intimate Destination Weddings; Celebrity Planner Explains Why |

Destination weddings are no longer just about grand palaces or lavish celebrations; they have evolved into deeply personal experiences that reflect a couple's story and vision. While picturesque venues continue to play an important role, modern couples are increasingly choosing locations that offer meaningful experiences, stunning natural beauty and memorable moments for both themselves and their guests.

According to celebrity wedding planner Devanshi Patel of Shreems Events, who recently planned Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar's wedding, today's couples are far more thoughtful when selecting a wedding destination than they were a few years ago.

Destination weddings today are no longer chosen just because a place looks beautiful—they're chosen because of the experience that destination can offer. Previously it was more like a grand gesture by the family for their guests and to make the moment look bigger, but now choosing destinations for THE DAY moment has become thoughtful and personal.

Mussoorie, Kashmir & South India Emerging As Wedding Hotspots

While Rajasthan continues to dominate the destination wedding landscape, newer locations are steadily gaining popularity among couples looking for intimate celebrations surrounded by nature.

Devanshi said, "In India, Rajasthan continues to remain extremely sought after because it offers heritage, hospitality, architecture, culture and a strong sense of occasion. Jaipur, Udaipur, Jaisalmer and Jodhpur each have a very distinct personality. Goa remains popular with couples seeking a relaxed resort celebration, while destinations such as Mussoorie, Kashmir, and parts of South India are increasingly considered for scenic, intimate weddings."

Read Also Why Celebrity Weddings Have Become The Internet’s Biggest Obsession

International Destinations Continue To Attract Luxury Weddings

For couples planning overseas celebrations, timeless European destinations continue to remain at the top of the wishlist.

"Internationally, Italy and France remain aspirational, particularly Tuscany, Puglia, Lake Como, the French Riviera and Provence. Thailand continues to work very well because of its hospitality infrastructure and accessibility. Sri Lanka is beautiful for tropical and culturally layered celebrations. Japan, especially Kyoto, is gaining interest among luxury clients looking for heritage, craftsmanship and a destination that feels genuinely different. Greece, Portugal, Morocco and certain destinations in the Middle East are also increasingly part of the conversation," said Devanshi.

What Influences A Couple's Choice?

According to Devanshi, "Season plays an enormous role. Weather, daylight hours, monsoon conditions, local event restrictions and tourism seasons can influence the entire experience. Accessibility is equally important—flight connectivity, visa requirements, proximity to airports and the availability of hotels for the complete guest list."

She also points out that while finances remain important, cost alone does not determine the ideal destination.

She said, "Budget matters, but it is not the only deciding factor. A destination that initially appears expensive may have excellent infrastructure and reduce logistical complications. Conversely, a less expensive destination can become costly if everything has to be transported or specially produced."

Summing up the changing trend, Patel believes the perfect wedding destination balances practical planning with personal dreams. "The right destination is where season, accessibility, guest comfort, cultural relevance, infrastructure and budget meet the couple's vision," she added.

As destination weddings continue to evolve, young Indian couples are increasingly prioritising experiences over extravagance, choosing locations that not only provide stunning backdrops but also create meaningful memories that last a lifetime.