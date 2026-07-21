 Young Indian Couples Are Choosing Mussoorie, Kashmir And South India For Romantic, Intimate Destination Weddings; Celebrity Planner Explains Why
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleYoung Indian Couples Are Choosing Mussoorie, Kashmir And South India For Romantic, Intimate Destination Weddings; Celebrity Planner Explains Why

Young Indian Couples Are Choosing Mussoorie, Kashmir And South India For Romantic, Intimate Destination Weddings; Celebrity Planner Explains Why

Mussoorie, Kashmir and South India are emerging as top wedding destinations as Indian couples increasingly prefer intimate celebrations over extravagant affairs. Celebrity wedding planner says modern couples prioritise meaningful experiences, breathtaking locations and personalised ceremonies that create lasting memories.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Tuesday, July 21, 2026, 04:31 PM IST
Young Indian Couples Are Choosing Mussoorie, Kashmir And South India For Romantic, Intimate Destination Weddings; Celebrity Planner Explains Why
Young Indian Couples Are Choosing Mussoorie, Kashmir And South India For Romantic, Intimate Destination Weddings; Celebrity Planner Explains Why |

Destination weddings are no longer just about grand palaces or lavish celebrations; they have evolved into deeply personal experiences that reflect a couple's story and vision. While picturesque venues continue to play an important role, modern couples are increasingly choosing locations that offer meaningful experiences, stunning natural beauty and memorable moments for both themselves and their guests.

According to celebrity wedding planner Devanshi Patel of Shreems Events, who recently planned Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar's wedding, today's couples are far more thoughtful when selecting a wedding destination than they were a few years ago.

Read Also
Anshula Kapoor & Rohan Thakkar Wedding: What Bride And Groom Wore At Star-Studded Mumbai Event...
Anshula Kapoor & Rohan Thakkar Wedding: What Bride And Groom Wore At Star-Studded Mumbai Event...

Destination weddings today are no longer chosen just because a place looks beautiful—they're chosen because of the experience that destination can offer. Previously it was more like a grand gesture by the family for their guests and to make the moment look bigger, but now choosing destinations for THE DAY moment has become thoughtful and personal.

Mussoorie, Kashmir & South India Emerging As Wedding Hotspots

While Rajasthan continues to dominate the destination wedding landscape, newer locations are steadily gaining popularity among couples looking for intimate celebrations surrounded by nature.

Devanshi said, "In India, Rajasthan continues to remain extremely sought after because it offers heritage, hospitality, architecture, culture and a strong sense of occasion. Jaipur, Udaipur, Jaisalmer and Jodhpur each have a very distinct personality. Goa remains popular with couples seeking a relaxed resort celebration, while destinations such as Mussoorie, Kashmir, and parts of South India are increasingly considered for scenic, intimate weddings."

Read Also
Why Celebrity Weddings Have Become The Internet’s Biggest Obsession
Why Celebrity Weddings Have Become The Internet’s Biggest Obsession

International Destinations Continue To Attract Luxury Weddings

For couples planning overseas celebrations, timeless European destinations continue to remain at the top of the wishlist.

"Internationally, Italy and France remain aspirational, particularly Tuscany, Puglia, Lake Como, the French Riviera and Provence. Thailand continues to work very well because of its hospitality infrastructure and accessibility. Sri Lanka is beautiful for tropical and culturally layered celebrations. Japan, especially Kyoto, is gaining interest among luxury clients looking for heritage, craftsmanship and a destination that feels genuinely different. Greece, Portugal, Morocco and certain destinations in the Middle East are also increasingly part of the conversation," said Devanshi.

What Influences A Couple's Choice?

According to Devanshi, "Season plays an enormous role. Weather, daylight hours, monsoon conditions, local event restrictions and tourism seasons can influence the entire experience. Accessibility is equally important—flight connectivity, visa requirements, proximity to airports and the availability of hotels for the complete guest list."

Read Also
Alpha Co-Stars Bobby Deol & Alia Bhatt Turn Heads At Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's Wedding Reception In...
Alpha Co-Stars Bobby Deol & Alia Bhatt Turn Heads At Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's Wedding Reception In...

She also points out that while finances remain important, cost alone does not determine the ideal destination.

She said, "Budget matters, but it is not the only deciding factor. A destination that initially appears expensive may have excellent infrastructure and reduce logistical complications. Conversely, a less expensive destination can become costly if everything has to be transported or specially produced."

Summing up the changing trend, Patel believes the perfect wedding destination balances practical planning with personal dreams. "The right destination is where season, accessibility, guest comfort, cultural relevance, infrastructure and budget meet the couple's vision," she added.

As destination weddings continue to evolve, young Indian couples are increasingly prioritising experiences over extravagance, choosing locations that not only provide stunning backdrops but also create meaningful memories that last a lifetime.

Read Also
Dulhan Akansha Ranjan Kapoor Dazzles In Pink Sequined Lehenga For Cocktail Party; B-Town Celebs...
Dulhan Akansha Ranjan Kapoor Dazzles In Pink Sequined Lehenga For Cocktail Party; B-Town Celebs...

Follow us on
Add FPJ As a
Trusted Source