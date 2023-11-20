 World Television Day 2023: Date And Significance Of The Day Celebrating The 'Idiot Box'
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleWorld Television Day 2023: Date And Significance Of The Day Celebrating The 'Idiot Box'

World Television Day 2023: Date And Significance Of The Day Celebrating The 'Idiot Box'

The day aims to highlight the enduring relevance of television despite continuous evolution and innovation.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, November 20, 2023, 11:39 AM IST
article-image

World Television Day is celebrated annually on November 21. The day aims to highlight the enduring relevance of television despite continuous evolution and innovation.

Since its inception, television has evolved significantly, adapting to changing societal dynamics. The nature of shows, audience viewing habits, and information presentation have all transformed over the years. Television has seamlessly adjusted to our evolving lifestyles, demonstrating its continued significance.

The first electric television was created in 1927 by Philo Taylor Farnsworth, an American inventor. In 1996, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) designated November 21 as World Television Day. The inaugural World Television Forum took place on November 21 and 22 of the same year, hosted by the United Nations.

On this day, people come together to reflect on the importance of television in our lives. Discussions focus on improving broadcast patterns and fostering collaboration within the industry. Television, an integral part of our daily lives, caters to audiences of all ages. World Television Day serves as a platform to emphasize the significance of television, making the audience aware of its impact and the benefits it brings, ultimately bridging global communities.

Read Also
World Heart Day 2023: Date, Significance And 5 Facts About Your Heart
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Must-Have Mixer: 8 Indian Tonic Water Brands To Enhance Your Cocktails

Must-Have Mixer: 8 Indian Tonic Water Brands To Enhance Your Cocktails

World Television Day 2023: Date And Significance Of The Day Celebrating The 'Idiot Box'

World Television Day 2023: Date And Significance Of The Day Celebrating The 'Idiot Box'

7 Fruits To Boost Your Immunity And Well-Being This Winter

7 Fruits To Boost Your Immunity And Well-Being This Winter

7 Must-Have Knitted Outfits For Winter That Will Make You Feel Like A Star

7 Must-Have Knitted Outfits For Winter That Will Make You Feel Like A Star

7 Essential Morning Habits For A Healthy Heart

7 Essential Morning Habits For A Healthy Heart