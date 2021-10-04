World Teachers' Day: Meaning, significance and all you need to know

October 5 is celebrated every year as World Teachers' Day to honour educators from around the world. October 5 also marks the anniversary of the adoption of the 1966 ILO/UNESCO Recommendation concerning the Status of Teachers.

Schools have remained shut for over a year and a half amid the COVID-19 pandemic, sparking worry that many children would not be able to return to their education. This year, the World Teachers’ Day will focus on the support teachers need to fully contribute to the recovery process under the theme “Teachers at the heart of education recovery."

"While the deadline to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals is less than a decade away, COVID-19 has the potential to undermine efforts and reverse progress. To support sustainable education recovery, teachers must be placed at the centre of all efforts," reads an excerpt from the UNESCO website.

Apart from this date, various nations also celebrate Teachers' Day at different points of time through the year, coinciding with events of national significance. September 5 was selected as Teachers' Day in India, coinciding with the birth anniversary of India's first Vice President, Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. Known as a great teacher, philosopher and politician, he had devoted his life to education and guiding the youth of India.

Published on: Monday, October 04, 2021, 09:13 PM IST