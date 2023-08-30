World Sanskrit Day 2023: Date, Wishes & Everything You Need To Mark This Special Day |

World Sanskrit Day is observed annually on the full moon day of Sawan month. Also known as Viswa Sanskrita Dinam, the day dedicated to the ancient language will be observed this year on August 30. The language which is considered to have given birth to many other languages used today is celebrated on this special day. People across the globe observe the occasion by speaking and reading the language, conducting workshops to increase its reach, and reciting Sanskrit prayers.

Wishes and greetings to share on World Sanskrit Day

Thinking of wishing your family, friends, and teachers on this day? Letting them know your love for the language can be an adorable gesture. In case you aren't sure of what messages or wishes you can send them on World Sanskrit Day, we are here for you.

Best wishes for the day that celebrates one of the oldest and purest languages in the world. Happy Sanskrit Day dear all.

A day to embrace the language you might fall in love with - Happy World Sanskrit Day!

More about the special day

Reportedly, the Indian government dedicated celebrating World Sanskrit Day back in 1969 with the aim to promote the revival of the language. The day holds its significance in promoting young minds to learn the language and make it a part of their daily communication.

One of the key reasons why the day is observed on Sawan (Shravan) Purnima is that the day is associated with knowledge and wisdom. The celebration coincides with the festival of Raksha Bandhan which is being celebrated by some brothers and sisters on August 31.