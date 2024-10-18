World Osteoporosis Day 2024: Date, Theme, History, Significance And All You Need To Know

World Osteoporosis Day | FPJ

Every year on October 20th, World Osteoporosis Day is celebrated to increase worldwide understanding of osteoporosis, a disease that causes bones to weaken and become more susceptible to fractures. This day focuses on the significance of maintaining bone health and aims to inform individuals about ways to prevent, detect early on, and treat bone issues.



It unites healthcare providers, policymakers, and the public to work together on decreasing the occurrence of osteoporosis and enhancing the well-being of individuals impacted by it. In this article, we discuss the topic, background, and importance of this day, along with providing advice on how to handle it effectively in the autumn season.

This Sunday is World Osteoporosis Day! 📅



Osteoporosis affects men & women, especially those over 50.



Risk factors include fractures, family history, & lifestyle .



Stay healthy & protect your bones. 💪😊🦴



💻 https://t.co/Ia5xsGQuGy pic.twitter.com/ImwwEThuRL — Australian Department of Health and Aged Care (@healthgovau) October 18, 2024

Theme

The slogan for World Osteoporosis Day 2024 is "Reject Fragile Bones." This theme underscores the significance of appreciating and safeguarding bone health, while also increasing awareness about the importance of preventing, diagnosing early, and treating osteoporosis effectively. It motivates individuals to be proactive in improving their bone strength and lowering the chances of fractures.

History

The United Kingdom's National Osteoporosis Society launched World Osteoporosis Day on October 20, 1996. The International Osteoporosis Foundation (IOF) adopted it the next year and has led its worldwide campaign ever since. The IOF has been crucial in raising awareness about osteoporosis globally, ensuring that the day is filled with events, initiatives, and educational activities.

Significance

World Osteoporosis Day is important because it aims to draw attention to the severe consequences osteoporosis can have on people and healthcare systems around the globe. This day promotes screening and lifestyle changes to prevent bone loss, especially among postmenopausal women and the elderly who are at risk. It also seeks to address misunderstandings about osteoporosis and dismantle the negative perceptions connected to getting older and having fragile bones.