Top Trends In Haute Jewellery

pic: C. Krishniah Chetty Group of Jewellers

With the festive and wedding season upon us, the time to invest in gold, silver, and precious jewellery remains at its peak. Yet, this year, the ritual is evolving. Influenced by global design sensibilities and mindful of fluctuating gold prices, young urban buyers are seeking pieces that strike the perfect balance between elegance, versatility, and value.

“Prêt jewellery has really taken off, with ready-to-wear pieces that can easily be styled beyond festive or wedding occasions,” notes Vinnie Ghatiwala, Co-Founder and Creative Director of Meroh. “As a result, 18K gold with a focus on gemstones is becoming increasingly popular. Overall, consumers are spending similar amounts, but opting for lighter, design-driven jewellery that balances luxury with practicality,” she adds.

Here’s what’s trending in jewellery this season:

Lightweight, versatile designs

Rising gold prices and the desire for everyday wearability are driving a preference for lighter, more versatile pieces. These designs can be paired with multiple items to create a unique style statement, making them suitable for a festive soirée as well as for a casual evening out.

Heirlooms make a comeback

Vintage-inspired heirlooms are making a stylish comeback. “There is a rise in pieces with old cuts, enamel, and filigree work. They are reminiscent of jewellery that your grandmother used to wear, but updated for today’s tastes,” shares Ghatiwala.

Offbeat gemstones

“We are see growing interest in rare gemstones like Sri Lankan Padparadscha sapphires or Kashmir blue sapphires, often combined in a single custom-designed piece,” adds Dr. C. Vinod Hayagriv, Managing Director of C. Krishniah Chetty Group of Jewellers. While traditional precious gemstones like emeralds, rubies, and sapphires continue to be evergreen, unconventional stones such as turquoise, lapis lazuli, and malachite are gaining momentum.

Trade-ins and bartering

There is a renewed interest in exchanging old jewellery for new, reflecting both practical and sentimental considerations. “Barter and trade-ins account for 30% of our business,” says Dr. Hayagriv. Detailed inspections and expert advice ensure that unique heritage pieces are preserved while giving them a new lease of life.

As tradition meets modern design, this season’s jewellery is less about extravagance and more about expression, pieces that can be treasured, worn, and celebrated for years to come.