World Maritime Day 2021: History, significance, theme and more

During the COVID-19 pandemic, we saw the professionalism and sacrifice of millions of seafarers who serve on the world’s merchant fleet. To honour them, every year, World Maritime Day is observed on the last Thursday of September. This year the day falls on September 30, 2021.

World Maritime Day was founded by the United Nations (UN) in collaboration with the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) in order to celebrate the contribution of maritime towards the global economy.

This day is celebrated in order to appreciate the significance of maritime industry. This day encourages people to ponder upon the issues of maritime security, maritime environment, safety, and shipping.

The day also marks the day of adaptation of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) convention in 1958. This day was first observed in 1978.

The theme for the day in 2021 is "Seafarers at the core of shipping’s future." The theme for this year aims to raise awareness of the role of seafarers in world trade and increase their visibility.

As per the UN, "The World Maritime theme for 2021 will provide the opportunity to focus on seafarers as the people at the heart of shipping, while also allowing for activities to delve into specific topics relevant to the role of the seafarer in safety, maritime security, environmental protection and seafarersʹ well-being; and the future of seafaring against a backdrop of increased digitalization and automation."

Published on: Thursday, September 30, 2021, 09:00 AM IST