World Environment Day: Put recyclable objects to use these creative DIY ideas

Shikha JainUpdated: Saturday, June 04, 2022, 10:14 PM IST
Making useful things with your own bare hands can be an extremely satisfying experience, especially when they are good for the environment. Whether it’s repurposing recyclable objects or building simple crafts from scratch, these green DIY projects are a great chance to get creative and save the planet at the same time.

Material required:

  • Empty cans

  • Spray paint

  • Tape

  • Plants

  • Foam stickers

  • Glue

  • Wine corks

  • Toilet paper roll

  • Pen or pencil

  • Cupcake liners

  • Floral wire

  • Faux flower stamen

Upcycled planters

Before you throw those empty cans in the recycling bin, give them a brand new life as planters. Recycle whatever you can by ripping the labels off. Then, simply paint (spray paint works best), add tape and plant. You can make adorable faces or fun shapes and patterns on the cans. 

Wine cork foam stamps

Have you been saving all of those wine corks? Well, you finally have a use for them. All you will need are foam stickers, glue, and paint to create some upcycled wine corks-turned-stamps. If you don’t have foam stickers, you can carve shapes on the cork.

Toilet paper roll flowers

Instead of chucking the cardboard tube of the toilet paper, make them into adorable cacti. Sketch flowers and cacti on the upper half of the roll. With the help of scissors cut out the shapes. Be sure to keep the roll uncut at the bottom so that your plant will stand. Paint the cardboard roll plant in colours of your choice. Let them dry and you are done.

Paper flowers

To make, fold cupcake liners in half and cut out petal and fringe shapes. Then fold a piece of floral wire in half and twist it around the faux flower stamen. If you don’t have faux flower stamen, you can use embroidery thread or wool, or any kind of thick thread. Poke the wire through the centre of three to four paper liners. Finish by wrapping floral tape around the base of the liners and bringing it down the stem.

