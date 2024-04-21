World Book and Copyright Day: Imaginative Gen Z Reveals Their Favorite Fictional Characters

In a world where reality often falls short, the power of imagination reigns supreme. We, as humans, can’t control reality, so we relied on our imagination. We use our imagination as a source of happiness. So, this is for all those people who love fiction and believe in the power of imagination.

Ahead of World Book and Copyright Day (April 23), we have asked a few Gen Zs: if they get a chance to live the life of their favourite fiction characters, who would it be and why? Here’s how they have responded.

“I liked reading The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo. The things she (Evelyn Hugo) went through to succeed in her life are the things I could never imagine myself doing. I was really inspired by the fact that the character is so complex yet so simple to understand,” says Hanish Sugandh, 23, a social media executive, who is also an avid reader. He also thinks that if he gets a chance to play his favourite character, that would be Eveyln Hugo. “I would really love to take away Evelyn’s dedication towards her work, her stubbornness in building a better life for herself, and most importantly, her confidence in herself. And the confidence she had, it is just incredible,” he avers.

Some people read for inspiration, some read to enjoy. For Divya Rai, a 24-year-old media student, the allure lies in the romance genre. She wants to be Jules Ambrose from Twisted Hate. “I like Jules a lot. Her self-made persona and unwavering confidence are traits I admire and strive for in my own life. And I want Josh Chen to be my boyfriend for sure,” she mentions.

And it’s not just the characters that captivate, but also the relationships they portray. “I long for a love like Jules and Josh’s,” Divya confesses. “I want a boyfriend like Josh Chen, who is a caring, fun, and loving boyfriend. The way he makes Jules feel special is a blessing in her life. I wish one day I would meet Josh in real life,” she narrates. Female readers always fall in love with the fictional male character, as it does not exist in the real world. Divya describes the kind of love that women want to feel in their lives.

Most Gen Z reads fiction books as it transcends them into another world other than reality. Kiran Manna, a 22-year-old student, expresses that he was introduced to the Harry Potter series by his school teacher. He finds solace in the fantasy world of Harry Potter. He shares, “If I get a chance to live a life, it will be Harry. Who does not like Harry Potter? The magic, spells, creativity, best friends, Rubeus Hagrid, and the world of madness inspire me to read it again and again.”

Kiran also relates to Harry’s character. “As a child, I was under-confident and shy, but with time I got good friends, and I realised my potential. I realised that real magic is in me. I must work and polish my magic to shine higher,” he relates.

For many, the comedy genre serves as a much-needed escape. “When life becomes unbearable, I turn towards comedy. I think comedy makes my life bearable, reveals Lourdinha D’souza, 24, a corporate trainer. “My favourite cartoon character is Scrooge McDuck. I would love to jump in a pile of gold coins, even if it broke my head,” she comments.

Whether it’s romance, fantasy, comedy, or beyond, books offer us the opportunity to escape, to dream, and to imagine lives beyond our own. After all, in the pages of our favourite stories, anything is possible. So, on this World Book and Copyright Day, read or think about our favourite character or book that makes you happy. After all, books are humans’s best friends.